California Wildfire Forces Evacuations As Blazes Hit U.S.

Hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate from fast-moving wildfires burning through steep terrain in California on Saturday, after searing temperatures and parched land fueled dozens of blazes in the U.S. West.

Residents from Oroville, California were evacuated as the so-called Butte County Wall Fire continued to grow, according to NBC. They said at least six people have been injured and 10 structures destroyed.

Santa Barbara County residents were also cleared out as the Whittier fire continued to burn.

Heavy rainfall in parts of the West over the winter and spring helped delay the onset of the fire season, but also spurred the growth of dense vegetation that has dried out and become highly combustible in summertime heat.