Clashes Break Out In Venezuela After Opposition Rally

Clashes broke out in Caracas on Sunday immediately after an opposition rally disbanded nearby.

National Guard troops fired tear gas at protesters who threw bottles and rocks and took up position behind makeshift shields.

The clashes came following a peaceful opposition rally where opposition leaders rallied support, galvanised by the surprise release from jail of hardline leader Leopoldo Lopez on Saturday.

Sunday marked 100 days of protests against a socialist government the opposition blames for political repression and economic misery.

Many protests have ended in clashes between masked youths and security forces, with more than 90 killed, hundreds arrested and thousands injured since the unrest began at the start of April.