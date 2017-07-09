Davies Wins First Race At Laguna Seca

Chaz Davies returned from injury to claim victory in the first World Superbikes race Saturday at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in the United States.

Davies, who was injured in a crash at the Misano round in Italy on June 17, got past polesitter Tom Sykes heading into the famous ‘Corkscrew’ turn and held onto the lead the rest of the way.

Championship leader Jonathan Rea used the Davies overtake to get his Kawasaki past teammate Sykes for second place and also held the position for the remaining 14 laps.

After the win, Davies honored recently departed American rider Nicky Hayden with a lap of the circuit while holding a flag with Hayden’s #69.