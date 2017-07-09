Kcee Acusses Harrysong Of Violation Of Fundamental Human Rights

Musician Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo popularly known as Kcee has accused singer Harrysong of Violation of fundamental human Rights.

The Limpopo Crooner has now taken it a step further by filing charges against Harrysong.

The feud between both singers started in 2016  when they got involved in a social media battle over Harrysong’s departure from Kcee’s ‘Five Star Music’ label.

An intervention from colleagues in the industry,however, brought peace between the two after which Harrysong launched his own music imprint ‘Alter Plate’ in 2017.

In a recent development the reconciliation seems to have been upturned as a social media post by Harrysong reveals that Kcee  and former five star manager Soso Soberekon are suing him.


