Mad Cool Festival Staff In Shock After Acrobat Accident

Staff at the Mad Cool rock festival in Madrid expressed shock after acrobat, Pedro Aunion Monroy fell to his death in front of the crowd.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Friday while Monroy was performing ahead of the concert of American rock band, Green Day.

The festival’s Sanitary Services Director Jorge Gomez said the emergency services took just ten seconds to attend to Monroy, and did everything they could to save him but it was to no avail.

After the Green Day concert finished, festival organisers said in a statement that they were concerned and sorry for the terrible accident, but said the concert must go on for ‘security reasons’, which caused anger among revellers.

The 42 year-old acrobat and choreographer was based on the United Kingdom and had his own dance company since 2003.