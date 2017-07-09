People Living With Disabilities Seek Legislation On Equality

People living with disabilities (PWDs) have called for a legislation that will make it compulsory for ramps to be provided in public structures so as to make it easy for people on wheel chairs to access such places.

They made the call at an advocacy and sensitization seminar organized by a group Connected Advocacy For Empowerment And Youth Initiative for people living with disabilities at the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Centre in Benin City the Edo State capital.

They also appealed that the legislation should include a clause that will make the use of sign language compulsory during public speeches to aid hearing impaired persons.

“We must discourage inequality in all ramifications, whether in equality among women, among the girl child or among people with special needs we must discourage it.”

Civil society activist, Israel Orekha said the meeting was put together to enhance collaboration, participation and inclusion.

A participant, Janet Omole appealed to the government to put necessary structures in place to enable people with disabilities benefit from public facilities like markets, banks, churches etc.

Another participant, Thompson Omoregie was of the opinion that “laws should be enacted so that whenever any of these institutions or private structures are being erected, there will be an enlightenment to make them understand that when these things are not available there is a penalty for it”.