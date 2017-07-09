Thousands Protest In Madrid Against Venezuela’s Government

Thousands of people protested on Saturday in central Madrid against Venezuela’s government after best-known jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was sent out of prison and granted house arrest following three years in jail for leading anti-government protests.

Protest participants showed their anger against President Nicolas Maduro marching through Madrid’s main boulevards, shouting, crying and singing Venezuela’s anthem.

In a message released by his party, the 46-year-old hardliner Leopoldo Lopez urged opposition supporters to continue street protests against Maduro, which are in their fourth month and have led to at least 90 deaths.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court said Lopez had been granted house arrest due to health problems, but his family members were unable to identify what those were.

Opposition leaders applauded Lopez’s return home, but said he should be granted complete freedom, along with several hundred other jailed opponents of Maduro.