Diego Costa Misses Chelsea Pre-season Training

Chelsea striker, Diego Costa, did not report back for pre-season training on Monday, as the reigning Premier League champions got back to work at Cobham.

After Chelsea lost out on signing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, many suggested Conte may patch up relations with Costa.

It is believed Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has given the 28-year-old another week off as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid continue to discuss a move for the to his former club.