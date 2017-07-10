German, Mexican Soccer Legends Reunite For Zocalo Friendly

Former World Cup soccer greats from Germany and Mexico were reunited in Mexico City’s iconic Zocalo Square on Sunday for a friendly re-match to celebrate relations between the two allies.

Among the great former players on the field were German’s Thomas Helmer and Jurgen Klinsmann with Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Luis Hernandez playing on the Mexican side.

The match is called “The Revenge”, in reference to previous World Cup showdowns between Germany and Mexico in 1986 and 1998.

The veterans had to settle for a draw in the Zocalo friendly with the match ending 3-3.