Rooney Aims To Win Trophies With Everton

Wayne Rooney says he has come back to Everton to win trophies and not go to a “retirement home”.

The forward, who returns to the club 13 years after leaving for Manchester United, was presented to the media on Monday.

Rooney spoke of his desire to win Everton, his boyhood club, their first trophy since 1995.

“I think for us all, you want to do better than the previous year and that is what we want to keep doing. Keep on pushing and try and be successful and to try and bring trophies to the club.

“That is what we all want – the players, the fans, the manager – and that is what we as players have got to try and do,” said the 31-year-old.

Coach Ronald Koeman, whose ambition has been clear since arriving at Everton in 2016, backed up his ambition with a swathe of new signings, including Rooney.

Koeman said Rooney, who has scored more goals than anyone else for both Manchester United and England in an illustrious career, would bring much-needed experience to a young but promising side.

Koeman also spoke about former striker Romelu Lukaku, who signed for Untied on Monday, and presented Rooney with his favoured number 10 shirt before the news conference.

Rooney, who will be 32 in October, has signed a two-year deal with Everton as the club finished seventh in the last Premier League season.