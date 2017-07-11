Arsenal Arrive In Sydney Ahead Of Pre-Season Matches

Channels Television
Updated July 11, 2017

Arsenal’s new signing, Alexandre Lacazette arrived in Sydney with his team on Tuesday ahead of two matches against A-League sides Sydney F.C on Thursday and the Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

Greeted by hundreds of fans for the first time on Australian soil, the Gunners will launch preparations for the coming season.

Read Also: Manchester United Arrive In Los Angeles For U.S. Pre-Season Tour

Lacazette, who has won 11 caps for France, has scored at least 20 league goals in each of the last three seasons and managed 37 in 45 games last season as Lyon finished fourth in Ligue 1 and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

Alexandre Lacazette Signing Shirt

 

 

 

 

Manager, Arsene Wenger believes new signings Sead Kolasinac and Lacazette will be a boost for the Gunners, who won the FA Cup last season but only finished fifth in the Premier League, meaning that this season they will miss out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

 


More on Sports

Rooney Aims To Win Trophies With Everton

Nadal Crashes Out Of Wimbledon

Murray In Wimbledon Quarter-Finals For 10th Successive Year

Lukaku Joins Manchester United From Everton

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV