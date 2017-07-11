Arsenal Arrive In Sydney Ahead Of Pre-Season Matches

Arsenal’s new signing, Alexandre Lacazette arrived in Sydney with his team on Tuesday ahead of two matches against A-League sides Sydney F.C on Thursday and the Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

Greeted by hundreds of fans for the first time on Australian soil, the Gunners will launch preparations for the coming season.

Lacazette, who has won 11 caps for France, has scored at least 20 league goals in each of the last three seasons and managed 37 in 45 games last season as Lyon finished fourth in Ligue 1 and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

Manager, Arsene Wenger believes new signings Sead Kolasinac and Lacazette will be a boost for the Gunners, who won the FA Cup last season but only finished fifth in the Premier League, meaning that this season they will miss out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.