Chelsea Defender Aina Joins Hull City On Loan

Chelsea’s Anglo-Nigerian player, Ola Aina has joined Hull City on a season long loan.

The 20-year-old will link up with the Championship side to further his first-team experience having been a member of Chelsea title-winning squad last season.

📑 | We are delighted to confirm the singing of Ola Aina on a season-long loan from #PL Champions @ChelseaFC #WelcomeOla pic.twitter.com/4Lnr2QRWmz — Hull City (@HullCity) July 11, 2017

The highly rated defender made Chelsea debut in the League Cup win over Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge in September 2016 and went on to play six times in total during a memorable campaign.

At Academy level, Aina helped the Blues to lift three FA Youth Cups and two UEFA Youth Leagues.

