Ekiti Assembly Suspends Lawmaker Indefinitely

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended one of its members, Honourable Gboyega Aribisogan, indefinitely.

Aribisogan, who is representing Ikole State Constituency One at the Assembly, is currently on suspension for 180 legislative days.

Rising from a motion at Tuesday’s plenary, the Assembly unanimously passed that the lawmaker brought the institution to disrepute with his alleged utterances during the suspension, thereby amounting to disrespect of duties.

The lawmakers consequently barred the suspended lawmaker from parading himself as a legislator or holding any position of responsibility for the span of the current 5th House of Assembly in Ekiti State.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, made some clarifications on the suspension while briefing reporters after the plenary.

Honourable Omotoso explained that Aribisogan’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not follow the standing order of the Assembly and not known to law.

The lawmaker was suspended on October 7, 2016, for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities and was meant to be recalled on August 17, 2017.