Liverpool Sign Chelsea Striker Dominic Solanke
Liverpool has completed the signing of Chelsea Striker, Dominic Solanke, after the expiration of his contract with the Premier League champions.
The fee for the 19-year-old who will take the No.29 shirt will be decided by a tribunal, with Liverpool expected to pay about £3m.
Solanke has put the finishing touches on his switch to Anfield in time to join the early stages of preparations for the 2017-18 campaign.
“It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already.
“Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopeful I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some good history here.” The striker told Liverpoolfc.com.
Honoured to have signed for @LFC. Much hard work ahead but excited by the challenge and the chance to play in front of those amazing fans 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AcoqO4EFSz
— Dom Solanke (@DomSolanke) July 10, 2017