Liverpool Sign Chelsea Striker Dominic Solanke

Updated July 11, 2017
Photo: liverpoolfc

Liverpool has completed the signing of Chelsea Striker, Dominic Solanke, after the expiration of his contract with the Premier League champions.

The fee for the 19-year-old who will take the No.29 shirt will be decided by a tribunal, with Liverpool expected to pay about £3m.

Solanke has put the finishing touches on his switch to Anfield in time to join the early stages of preparations for the 2017-18 campaign.

“It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already.

“Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopeful I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some good history here.” The striker told Liverpoolfc.com.


