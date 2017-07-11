National Assembly Mourns Flood Victims

The National Assembly has commiserated with the government and people of states ravaged by floods in different parts of Nigeria over the weekend.

The lawmakers have also called on government at all levels to take urgent steps in order to prevent avoidable flooding across the country.

The Senate asked the Federal Government to release funds from the ecological funds to the Niger State government for immediate construction of drainage systems in Suleja, Tafa and other flood prone areas in the state.

The House of Representatives, on its part, said it would set up an ad hoc committee to liaise with relevant government agencies to find a lasting solution to the problem of floods in the country.

Both chambers of the National Assembly further directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials for the flood victims.