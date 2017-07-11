Pakistan PM’s Family Rejects Findings In Corruption Probe

Pakistani Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif was fighting for his political future on Tuesday after judicial investigators ruled his family had accumulated unusual wealth, with his allies denouncing the findings and vowing he would clear his name.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), set up by the Supreme Court to investigate corruption allegations that surfaced following the Panama Papers leak, spent two months looking into the family’s wealth and gave its finding to the court on Monday, July 10.

In their report, which has been leaked to media, the team alleges Sharif’s family accumulated wealth far above its earnings, and says his children, including heir-apparent Maryam Sharif, signed falsified documents designed to mask the truth.

Sharif’s allies dismissed all the allegations against him and the report.

Opposition leader, Imran Khan said Sharif had “lost all moral authority” and must resign immediately.