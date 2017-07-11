Sustainable Economic Growth: Ogun To Host MSME Clinics

The 7th edition of the Federal Government’s nationwide Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Clinics has been slated to hold in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The two-day event which takes place between July 12 and 13, would be declared open by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Kuto, Abeokuta.

The MSME Clinics is an initiative of the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria which is designed to propel significant and sustainable Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, employment generation as well as an increase in local productivity, thereby reducing import bills on food and essential products that can be produced locally.

It is also expected to realign the role of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as facilitators of business, as well as bring about an increase in foreign exchange earnings through export.

The event will avail MSMEs the opportunity to interact directly with heads of federal regulatory agencies to find lasting solutions to knotty issues affecting them.

There will also be an opportunity for some selected MSMEs to exhibit their goods and services which would be inspected by the Acting President.

Participants expected at the event include members of the Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA); Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria; and National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) among many others.