Wimbledon: Djokovic Advances As Konta, Rybarikova Make Semis

Second-seed Novak Djokovic eased past France’s Adrian Mannarino with a routine 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 victory on Tuesday.

The Serb will meet 11th seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Wednesday.

In the women’s draw, Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the semi-finals in more than 40 years when she beat Romanian Simona Halep 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4 in a tension-filled match on Centre Court.

Virginia Wade, who was in attendance, was the last British woman to reach the last four in 1978, the year after she won the title.

Halep’s defeat cost her top spot in the world rankings as she was overhauled by Czech Karolina Pliskova, who was knocked out in the second round.

The second-seeded Romanian would have become number one had she beaten sixth seed Konta.

Meanwhile, American Venus Williams rolled back the years to defeat Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets and will meet Konta in the semi-finals while Spain’s Garbine Muguruza moved confidently into the last four by beating Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Muguruza, who is seeded 14th, will meet the unseeded Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia, who beat American Coco Vandeweghe 6-3 6-3 in a rain-delayed contest to reach the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time.