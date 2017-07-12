Bayern Welcome James Rodriguez On Loan

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Wednesday said he is relieved the club has acquired James Rodriguez on loan and that he expects the midfielder to help lift Bayern’s game.

Bayern signed midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy the player.

The Colombia international made 22 La Liga appearances for Real last season, scoring eight goals, and featured six times in the UEFA Champions League.

Rodriguez moved to Real Madrid from Monaco for a reported 60 million euros (53.11 million pounds) in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot as the leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

He was also named in the team of the tournament as Colombia reached the quarter-finals.

The ability of the 25-year-old to score spectacular goals made him an ideal addition to Real’s “Galacticos” project, but he struggled to nail down a regular starting place at the Bernabeu.

He will join up with Bayern’s squad immediately and is expected to travel with the team for their 12-day pre-season tour in China and Singapore.

Rodriguez the German club’s sixth signing of the close season, following the arrivals of wingers Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, midfielders Corentin Tolisso and Sebastian Rudy, and centre-back Niklas Suele.