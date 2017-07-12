BREAKING: FG Releases N1.6bn For States Ravaged By Flood

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has approved the immediate release of N1.6billion as intervention funds for 16 states ravaged by flood.

The states include Akwaibom, Kebbi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Plateau, Edo, Bayelsa, Kwara among others.

The money is expected to be taken from the ecological funds and released directly to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) immediately.

Read Also: Suleja Flood: Death Toll Rises

The development is coming days after states across the country witnessed massive flooding as a result of a downpour that went on for days.

The flood led to loss of several lives and property in states such as Niger and Lagos.

Read Also: Flooding: Lagos To Re-engineer Canals, Drainage Systems – Ambode

Osinbajo on Monday, visited the site of the collapsed Mokwa-Jebba Bridge in Niger State for an on-the-spot assessment, after which he stated that the government had commenced work to make the roads passable again in about two weeks time.