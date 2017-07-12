IAEA Seeks National Policy Against Nuclear Radiation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has advised the Federal Government to formulate a national policy on safety in order to protect Nigerians from the harmful effect of nuclear radiation.

The Director of Radiation at the IAEA, Peter Johnston made the appeal on Wednesday after a 10-day integrated regulatory review service meeting with officials of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Mr Johnston stated the agency’s committed to using the IAEA safety standards and international best practices, in order to improve Nigeria’s policy, legal, technical and regulatory infrastructure.

The Director General of NNRA, Professor Lawrence Dim pledged Nigeria’s commitment to implementing the recommendations of the IAEA.