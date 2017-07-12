Our Role In Spending Abacha Loot Was Limited, World Bank Tells SERAP

President of the World Bank, Jim Yong Kim has insisted that the global financial institution only played a limited role in the spending of loots recovered from the late Military Head of State, Sani Abacha.

The bank was responding to a letter from economic watchdog Socio-Economic Rights and Accoundtability Project (SERAP) seeking clarifications on the role played by the bank in the spending of the recovered loots.

The World Bank in a statement said: “The funds were returned directly from Switzerland to the Nigerian Government.

“They were programmed into the national budget and utilized by the Nigerian Government in line with its National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (NEEDS).”

The World Bank noted in the statement that is committed to helping Nigeria account for the spending of the loots.