Tekno Gifts Twitter Fan 500k

Singer and songwriter Tekno, surprised his fans on Wednesday.

The ‘Pana’ crooner fulfilled his promise by awarding a twitter fan with the sum of 500 thousand Naira.

He had made the announcement on Wednesday that he would be giving half a million Naira to a lucky person which he would pick at random.

Augustine Miles Kelechi as he is originally known has continued to thrill his fans with various hit tracks from ‘Duro’ to ‘Pana’, ‘Wash’, and many others and even recently this philanthropic gesture.

The Bauchi born singer who started his career signed under K-Money Entertainment, later left and signed a music contract with Made Men Music Group in 2013.

He has recently signed a deal with Sony Entertainment.

Half a million for someone today 😁 — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) July 12, 2017

Who is gonna get this 🕺 — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) July 12, 2017