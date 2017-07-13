Barcelona Players Train With Valverde At Helm

Barcelona new coach, Ernesto Valverde, took charge of Barcelona’s second training session of pre-season on Thursday.

Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Javier Mascherano were among seventeen players who took part in the session, while a few regular names were absent.

Lionel Messi is expected to join the team on July 15, along with Arda Turan, Neymar and Gerard Pique, after the group attended a sponsorship event in Japan on Thursday.

Argentinean defender Mascherano has recovered from a knee injury suffered in the King’s Cup final on May 27.

