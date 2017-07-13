Enyimba Escapes LMC Sanction For Fielding Ibenegbu

Enyimba has escaped sanction from the League Management Company (LSM) for fielding an ineligible player against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

Enyimba beat Tornadoes 3-0, with one of their goals coming from midfielder Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, who should have been suspended after already accumulating five yellow cards over the course of the season.

However the LMC ruled that the result of the match day 28 fixture would stand, as their opponent, Tornadoes could not provide evidence to support the application of rule C5 of the LMC.

In their defense, Enyimba submitted that they did not intentionally field the player as the notice of suspension did not reach them.