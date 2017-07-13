Supreme Court Judgement Stuns Sheriff Camp

Twenty-four hours after the Supreme Court sacked Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his camp said they have received the judgement with shock.

The PDP Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi has been embroiled in a legal tussle in the last 13 months with Senator Sheriff over who to manage the affairs of the party.

A three-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour had on Wednesday ruled that Senator Sheriff should cease to be the PDP National Chairman and ordered the PDP Caretaker Committee to take over the leadership of the party.

Reacting to the court judgement on Thursday, spokesperson for the Sheriff camp, Bernard Mikko, in a statement, said: “We received with shock July 12 judgement of the Supreme Court on the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.

“Though we still await the full written judgement of the highest court from our lawyers who will fully brief us on the details of the judgement; in the interim, we ask all members and supporters to remain steadfast in prayers for Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, we continue with our avowed demands that the party must be given back to the owners at the grassroots to always elect their party officials and those to contest elections for them at all levels. Internal democracy must be institutionalised in the party,” he added.