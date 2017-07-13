Whale Skeleton Replaces ‘Dippy The Dinosaur’ At London Museum

Updated July 13, 2017
Whale Skeleton Replaces 'Dippy The Dinosaur' At London Museum
London’s Natural History Museum has installed a four-and-a-half tonne blue whale skeleton to tower over the heads of visitors, replacing the remains of a much-loved diplodocus known as Dippy.

The whale’s bones, which were bought in 1892 for £250, have been suspended mid-air with the head lowered and jaw gaping as if it is about to scoop up tourists.

The 25-metre (82-foot) long skeleton will greet people as they enter the building’s Hintze Hall from Friday, July 14 in a new display highlighting the institution’s conservation work.

Dippy, or more accurately a cast of the dinosaur’s bones, is due to embark on a tour of museums around Britain.

