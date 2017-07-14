Manchester City Announce Signing Of Kyle Walker

Manchester City have completed the signing of England full back Kyle Walker from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, City said on Friday.

Walker made 183 Premier League appearances in eight seasons at Spurs and has won 27 England caps.

“Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of England international Kyle Walker. The right back joins from Tottenham on a five-year deal and has opted to take the number two shirt,” City said in a statement on their website.

“I am thrilled to be signing for City and can’t wait to get started, Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world.

“I feel he can help me take my game to a new level.” Walker said.

Honoured to announce I have signed for @ManCity. Had an amazing time at @spursofficial but can’t wait to start this new chapter with #MCFC! pic.twitter.com/rUAsqflHQL — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 14, 2017

.@kylewalker2 joins on a five-year deal and will take the number 2 shirt 🙌 #welcomekyle pic.twitter.com/7RDO3HJBkq — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 14, 2017

British media reported the fee for the 27-year-old was £50 million, making him the world’s joint most expensive defender along with David Luiz, who left Chelsea for Paris St Germain in 2014.