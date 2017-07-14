Mayweather, Mcgregor Trade Taunts And Insults

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather exchanged taunts and insults on Friday at an event in London promoting their upcoming fight in August.

McGregor moved around the ring where the fighters were seated and placed his hand on Mayweather’s head, moving it around – drawing a smile from Mayweather.

The Irish Mixed Martial Arts fighter has vowed to knock out Mayweather in four rounds, but Mayweather is widely seen as the inevitable winner of the rare contest drawing fighters from two different sports.