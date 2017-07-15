Baghdad Military Parade Celebrates Mosul Celebration

Iraq celebrated the liberation of Mosul from Islamic State with a military parade in the capital Baghdad on Saturday.

Military vehicles and troops from the army, police and Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) took part in the parade, as well as aircraft which flew overhead.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attended the parade, which was held early morning at the Grand Celebrations Yard.

The prime minister’s victory announcement on Monday evening signalled the biggest defeat for the hardline Sunni group since its lightning sweep through northern Iraq three years ago.

About 900,000 people fled the fighting in Mosul, with more than a third sheltered in camps outside Iraq’s second largest city and the rest living with family and friends in other neighbourhoods.

Civilian activity has quickly returned too much of Mosul and work is underway to repair damaged homes and infrastructure, something the United Nations estimates will initially cost more than $1 billion.