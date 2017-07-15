BREAKING: Muguruza Stuns Venus To Win First Wimbledon Title

Updated July 15, 2017

Spirited Garbine Muguruza clinched a maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday with a stunning 7-5 6-0 demolition of Venus Williams.

The dreams of a fairytale victory of the American 10th seed at the age of 37 were blown apart in a devastating second set.

After some tense early exchanges, 23-year-old Muguruza cut loose, winning nine straight games to claim a second grand slam title to add to last year’s French Open.

More to follow


