French Midfielder Bakayoko Joins Chelsea From Monaco

English Premier League champions Chelsea have completed the signing of French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old who sealed his five-year deal with the Blues on Saturday is the club’s second major summer signing after they brought in defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma.

He joined Monaco from Ligue 1 rivals Rennes in 2014 and made his France debut in a friendly defeat by Spain in March this year.

Bakayoko, who will wear the number 14 shirt, said: “I am very happy to be here and to join this great team, I have grown up watching Chelsea”.

“Signing was the natural thing for me because it is a club I loved very much in my childhood. I am now looking forward to evolving under this fantastic coach and alongside so many great teammates,” the Frenchman added.