Guangzhou Evergrande Top Chinese League With Shandong Win

Guangzhou Evergrande top the Chinese championship on Saturday after beating Shandong Luneng 2-1.

Guangzhou now have 40 points to head the championship in front of Shanghai SIPG who they play next weekend on July 22.

Brazilian Ricardo Goulart opened the scoring for the hosts at the end of the first half with a neat header.

Italy’s Graziano Pelle equalised with another header in the 60th minute while Guangzhou’s substitute Zou Zheng gave them the winning goal, making a run to score from a pass by Goulart.

See results from the Chinese championship matches played on Saturday below:

Beijing Guo’an 2 – 0 Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng

Guangzhou Evergrande 2 – 1 Shandong Luneng

Hebei China Fortune 1 – 2 Chongqing Lifan

Liaoning Whowin 1 – 2 Henan Jianye

Yanbian Fude 1 – 3 Shanghai SIPG