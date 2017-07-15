Gunmen Kill Four Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna

Unknown gunmen have killed four Fulani herdsmen in Kajuru Local Government of Kaduna State.

The police is yet to confirm the incident.

But the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Abdullahi Ibrahim who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday, says the incident follows an abduction of two Fulani indigenes in the area.

He also disclosed that the gunmen attacked another, Tsonho Damishi community in Chikun Local Government Area of the state where they destroyed houses.

While describing the attacks as unwarranted and provoking, the Miyeti Allah appealed to members to remain calm, and however called on Security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.