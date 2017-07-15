Indigenes Demand ‘Full State’ Status For Abuja

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the National Assembly to consider granting Abuja the status of a state.

The FCT indigenes made the call as some members of the National Assembly gather in Lagos to consider amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

The President of the Original Inhabitants Development Association of Abuja, Mr Danladi Jeji made the demand on behalf of other indigenes at a town hall meeting in Abuja.

He noted that the present constitutional provisions which only recognises a minister for the FCT no longer serve the needs of the people.

The coordinator of a coalition of FCT indigenes groups, Ezekiel Musa also asked for more representation in the process of lawmaking and governance for Abuja indigenes.

The senior legislative aide to Senator Philip Aduda who represents the FCT, Ali Dankawu assured the groups that the lawmaker was putting some of their demands before National Assembly ad-hoc committee on the alteration of the Constitution.

Since its creation in 1976, no indigene of the Federal Capital Territory has been appointed as minister.

This is a situation that many of the indigenes hope the proposed amendments to the 1999 constitution will revise.