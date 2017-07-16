Netanyahu Says Jerusalem’s ‘Noble Sanctuary’ To Reopen Sunday

Israel will reopen the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount compound on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, after the holy site had been shut down following a deadly shooting.

On Friday, three Arab-Israeli gunmen shot dead two Israeli policemen on the outskirts of the compound, holy to Muslims and Jews, and were then killed by security forces. It was one of the most serious attacks in the area in years.

Israeli authorities then shut the compound down citing security concerns, just hours before Muslim Friday prayers.

That move prompted anger among Muslim worshippers and was condemned by Palestinian religious and political leaders, Jordan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a world Islamic body, among others, who called for the site to be reopened immediately.

Netanyahu who spoke upon his departure to Paris, said the site, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, would be open from Sunday noon to Muslim worshippers, tourists and Jewish visitors.