Health Minister Suspends Eight Top NHIS Officials

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has approved the suspension of eight top officials of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The suspension, according to a statement, was in furtherance to the activities of the investigative panel of inquiry as well as the desire to have an uninterrupted and robust investigation of all petitions at the NHIS.

The statement which was issued on Monday added that the petitions included security reports on maladministration and mismanagement by officials of the agency.

The affected officers are Olufemi Akingbade (General Manager, Zonal Coordinator South- South Zone); John Okon (General Manager, Finance Account); and Yusuf Fatika (General Manager, Human Resources and Administration).

Also suspended include Shehu Adamu (Assistant General Manager, Audit); Vincent Mamdam (Assistant General Manager, Head Insurance) and Safiyanu Attah (Senior Assistant Officer, Marketing).

Others are Owen Udo Udoma (Senior Manager, Contribution Management) and Innocent Abbah (Senior Assistant Officer, Planning Research and Monitoring).

Professor Adewole urged the panel to “remain focused, fair and transparent” in the discharge of its duties in spite of the sensation the development has generated.

The Acting Executive Secretary of NHIS, Attahiru Ibrahim has been directed to ensure the immediate implementation of the suspension order.