Woman Arrested After Masterminding Her Own Kidnap

The Oyo State Police Command has foiled a kidnapping attempt masterminded by the victim herself and two others.

Briefing Journalists in his office, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude said the victim, a 37-year-old woman connived with two others to be kidnapped in order to fleece her husband to the tune of N20 million.

The woman who was paraded at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan, with the two other suspects said she needed the money to upgrade her shop and travel to America.

The Police boss further disclosed that the woman was kidnapped on 4th of July at Elesun area of Oluyole in Ibadan to an unknown destination after which the kidnappers demanded for a N20 million ransom from the husband.

After receiving a distress call from the husband, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad swung into action and the manhunt paid off with the rescue of the victim at a hotel at Imalefalafia area with two other suspects.

Also three armed robbery suspects who specialise in vandalising telecommunication gadgets from telecomm companies and installations were apprehended.

The Police said following the arrest, further investigation eventually led to the arrest of two others from their hideout.

Their operational base is said to be located at the Oke Ogun area of the state, along Ago-Are/Sabe road.

Odude, however, assured residents that the command will not relent in its effort to rid the state of criminals and their activities.