South Korean Boy Band EXO launches New Album

South Korea’s leading boy band EXO launched their fourth full-length new album “The War” on Tuesday in Seoul.

The nine song new album, which includes the title track “Ko Ko Bop”, is set to be released later in the day at 6 p.m. on online music service websites.

At a news conference, band member Baekhyun said they enjoyed making the new album as they experimented with new music genres with the title song is a combination of electronic dance music and reggae music.

The leader of EXO Shuo said “(Ko Ko Bop) means ‘to sing and dance’. We wondered a lot about what kind of expression would convey the unique rhythm and tropical feeling of the ‘reggae’ genre, and thought that the combination of ‘Ko Ko’, which has a playful pronunciation, and ‘Bop’, which means ‘to dance along to music,’ is a good pair. So we named it ‘Ko Ko Bop’.”

The band, which topped a Forbes Korea Power Celebrity ranking in 2016, will host a live show on the country’s largest web portal operator Naver Corp’s mobile application, at 8 p.m., ahead of a performance on Thursday.