Osinbajo Urges Military To Defeat Ideologies That Promote Mindless Killings

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has urged military officers to support the Federal Government’s effort in the war against Boko Haram insurgency and other emerging security challenges confronting the nation.

Vice President Osinbajo said this on Saturday during the passing out parade of military cadets of the 64 Regular Course and Direct Short Service Course 44 at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), in Kaduna.

The Vice President who was the reviewing officer of the parade said the new military officers must defeat the ideologies that promote mindless killings and anarchy, adding that Nigeria is confronted by enemies whose identities and motivations are unknown.

A total of 689 Cadets of 64 Regular Course comprising of the Army, Navy, Air Force was commissioned as officers at the ceremony with service chiefs, state governors and other dignitaries as guests.

Addressing the new officers, Osinbajo, said technology has advanced to the stage whereby people can now learn production of explosive devices on the internet, hence he urged the military to be more proactive in defeating ideologies that promote mindless killings and anarchy.

While congratulating the graduating cadets on their enlistment as military officers, the vice President charges them to exhibit high sense of professionalism, patriotism, and loyalty which the NDA is known for, in the course of their military career, warning them to always operate by the rule of engagement and in accordance with the nation’s constitution.

He commended the NDA for churning out highly disciplined military officers, who have contributed immensely to the security of the nation and also urged the new officers to be prepared to play their roles in tackling the prevailing security challenges confronting the nation.