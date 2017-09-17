David Mark Condemns Benue Crisis, Calls For Caution

Former Senate President David Mark has condemned the crisis that erupted at Ugboju area in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Following fracas in which a retired army major, Lawrence Ugbor, and about 10 others were murdered, Senator Mark cautioned the warring parties to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign.

He wondered why a mere land dispute between brothers degenerated into a battle which led to the loss of lives and property worth millions of naira set ablaze.

The former Senate President asked security operatives in the state not to leave any stone unturned to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the crisis and bring the perpetrators to book.

He reminded the fighters of the consequences of taking laws into their hands, saying “no matter the circumstances, a resort to violence has never been a solution towards solving any problem.”

“No matter how provocative or the anger in a man’s mind, resort to violence only aggravates the situation; dialogue has always been the best solution to any problem,” he added.

Mark further asked the Benue State government to set up a panel of inquiry into the matter with a view to finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

He also reminded people of the state of the need to uphold the age-long tradition of being their brother’s keeper for which the Idoma people have been known over the years.

“We are not known for violence and our culture and tradition abhors it”, the former Senate President said in a statement issued by media assistant, Paul Mumeh, on Sunday.

Senator Mark emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence among the people so that development can take place.