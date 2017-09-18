Kwara Govt Confirms Two Cases Of Yellow Fever

The Kwara State Government says it has discovered two cases of Yellow Fever disease at Oro Ago area in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Sulaiman Alege, to reporters on Monday at his office in Ilorin, the state capital that a male and female were tested positive for the disease.

Alage said a medical team from the State Ministry of Health had visited some communities in the local government where 38 samples were collected and sent to the Virology Unit of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

He said Oro Ago is densely populated and susceptible to mosquito bites, adding that government is improving on sensitising residents of the area.

The commissioner, however, said health organisations were conducting further analysis to provide immunisation and treatment to the two affected victims aged 14 and 10.