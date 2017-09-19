FG Inaugurates Panel On Financial Data

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Finance Sectoral Consultative Committee, to coordinate Financial Statistical Data in the Ministry of Finance and its agencies.

The committee has been given the task of coordinating the stakeholders responsible for the production of Finance Statistics.

Members of the committee are drawn from departments and units of the ministry, the National Bureau of Statistics and Central Bank of Nigeria.

The inauguration of the committee is part of the recommendations of the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics recently launched by the National Bureau of Statistics.