Reps Hold Public Hearing On Environment

As Nigeria contends with increasing cases of environmental challenges, environmentalists and government agencies are urging regulators in the sector to take the issue of enforcement more seriously.

This is one of the positions put forward at a two-day public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Environment and Habitat, on six bills relating to the environment sector.

The event was put together as part of measures to address the massive floods experienced in some parts of the country, with Benue State being one of the most hit.

According to the lawmakers, three of the bills are to amend some existing laws while the other three seek to establish new agencies in the sector.

Chairman of the committee, Honourable Obinna Chidoka, said the public hearing was aimed at overhauling some of the fundamental legislation in the sector, as well as ensuring sound environmental governance and accountability.

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Honourable Chukwuka Onyema, who represented the Speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, at the event, stressed the need for Nigeria to make some critical changes in the sector.

Other participants at the public hearing also urged government at all levels to treat the issues affecting the people with seriousness, especially in the environment sector.