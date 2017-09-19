SEC Bans Partnership Investments CEO For Life

Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance has approved the decisions of the administrative proceeding committee of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), regarding securities fraud allegations brought by an investor against Partnership Investments Limited and Partnership Securities Limited.

The Finance Ministry okays the decision of the market regulator to ban the Managing Director of Partnership Investments Limited and Partnership Securities Limited, Mr. Victor Ogiemwonyi for life, preventing him from holding a directorship position in any public company in Nigeria.

The chairman of the two market firms, Mr. Henry Omoragbon, was banned for five years, alongside five other directors of the two financial services companies

All the directors of Partnership Investments and Partnership Securities are to pay sundry penalties for breaking the capital market rules contained in the investment and securities act of 2007.

Meanwhile, the Securities Commission has withdrawn the operating license of the two institutions and ordered to restore 48,200 units of Forte Oil PLC shares belonging to Mr. Cletus Mbaji Uchendu, which were illegally sold, including all accruing benefits of bonuses and dividends.