Troops Rescue Soldiers, Civilians Kidnapped In Rivers

Troops of “Operation Delta Safe” have discovered a militant camp in Rivers State where they rescued two soldiers and four civilians.

The operation followed a report received on Monday by the Headquarters of “Operation Delta Safe” in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Coordinator of the Joint Media Campaign Centre, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi, in a statement said the soldiers were on transit for banking services in ONELGA, Rivers State before they were kidnapped by suspected militants.

On getting the report, Major Abdullahi said, “Troops were immediately mobilised, swung into action and discovered a militant camp with several shrines in a forest at Obiozimini community in Rivers State.”

“On approach, the suspected militants\cultists opened fire on the troops who subsequently engaged them with superior firepower, leading to casualties on the side of suspected kidnappers while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds into an adjoining forest.”

He said the operation successfully rescued the two abducted personnel while a further search of the campsite led to the rescue of four more civilians – including a lady.

“The following items were also discovered in the camp and shrines; three pump action guns, eight empty cartridges, as well as a human skull and some bones,” he said.

Abdullahi said the camp and shrines were subsequently destroyed while the rescued victims were evacuated to one of the military medical facilities in the area.

“In order to arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, troops are trailing the criminals who fled into the forest.

“Members of the public are kindly requested to provide any useful information to identify these criminals and their whereabouts in order to face justice,” he added.