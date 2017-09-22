Darijo Srna Suspends His Career After Failed Dope Test

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Croatian midfielder Darijo Srna suspended his career on Friday after his Ukrainian club announced he had failed an out-of-competition drugs test.

“Shakhtar Donetsk is aware that an out-of-competition test on Darijo Srna was positive on March 22, 2017,” said Shakhtar in a statement.

“The player is not banned from the sport. However, after consulting the club, Darijo Srna has taken the decision to no longer play until the case is resolved and so that he can concentrate on his defence.

“The club respects Darijo’s decision and is convinced that he will restore his reputation.”

Srna, the club captain and who made 134 international appearances for Croatia, will miss Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Manchester City after playing in the 2-1 win over Napoli in the opening fixture of the tournament.

“I would like to make it clear that I have never knowingly or intentionally taken any prohibited substance, nor unfairly intended to gain a competitive advantage,” the 35-year-old said in a statement.

“In order to focus on my defence and avoid any undue distractions for the team, I have made the decision to refrain myself from playing until the ongoing legal proceedings have been resolved.

“I will now be focused entirely on clearing my name and reputation. This is not the end of my career, I can promise you that!”

AFP