The Nasarawa State Governor, Mr Tanko Al-Makura, has met with ambassadors from Scandinavian countries as part of efforts to boost the economy of the state.

Governor Al-Makura, who believes that a partnership with the foreign countries will scale up the state’s revenue base and its development, met the ambassadors at the Government House in Lafia.

Those hosted by the governor are the ambassadors of Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.