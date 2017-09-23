FG Distributes Relief Materials To 40,000 IDPs In Adamawa

The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of assorted food items to over 40,0000 Internally Displaced Person households in the seven liberated Local Government Areas of Adamawa State.

This is aimed at ensuring security and accountability in the distribution of relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons living in host communities and those in the remaining IDP camps in Adamawa State.

Gombi is one of the Local Governments sacked by Boko Haram elements. They have not only returned home and commenced the rebuilding process, those who were in the official camps have also settled in Gombi thereby overstretching the facilities in the communities.

The intervention of the Federation Government is therefore seen as a welcome development.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency are in Gombi, the administrative headquarters of Gombi Local Government Area to commence the distribution.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the District head of Gombi, Shuaibu Barde, commended the Federal Government for the gesture, noting that the intervention will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the communities and appeals to the beneficiaries not to sell the commodities.

Flagging off the distribution exercise is Mustapha Maihaja, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was represented by Mr. Slako Lugard.

He said the scheme aims at alleviating the hardship being experienced by the Internally Displaced Persons and their host communities.

The NEMA Coordinator for Adamawa and Taraba states, Bashir Garga in his remarks said that over 40,000 households are targeted in the seven most affected areas in the state

Some of the beneficiaries could not hide their appreciation for the food items they received and thanked the Federal Government for remembering them.

About 206 trucks of assorted food items are expected for this intervention exercise by the Federal government.

The benefitting Local Government Areas include Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Mubi South, Mubi North, Michika and Madagali Local Government Areas.

Among the items distributed include one bag of soybeans, millet, maize flour, two bags of semovita and masavita to each house holds for the duration of one month.