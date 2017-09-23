Kidnapping: Ogun Govt Trains Over 400 Vigilante Officers

The Ogun State government has trained about 430 officers of the State Vigilante Service on tackling the menace of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the society.

The special five-day training programme, which was organised by the management of the vigilante service, in conjunction with the Ogun State Police Command, held at the Training Academy, Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

In his address on Saturday at the closing ceremony, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, said the training became imperative to ensure proactiveness in the security sector, especially in the face of increasing rate of kidnapping and ritual killings.

“Regular training programmes would increase efficiency of the officers and facilitate better cooperation among organisations and other security affiliates for improved service delivery,” he said

The commissioner, who was represented at the event by the Director of Local Government Inspectorate and Monitoring, Mr Samod Asade, said participants must justify government’s spending.

He asked them to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the training to improve the security formation of the state towards ensuring adequate security of lives and property.

On his part, Commander of the State Vigilante Service, Soji Ganzallo, thanked the state government for its continued support for the corps.

He informed that the bill recognising the organisation as “So Safe Corps” has been finally passed by the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The Ilaro Zonal Commander of the vigilante service, Liasu Olamide, who spoke on behalf of the participants, noted that the training had equipped them with latest operational techniques in line with best security practices.

Some of the topics covered in the training included the power of observation, human trafficking and its negative implication, as well as practical experiment on arms handling among others.